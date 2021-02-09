Murray, Ky. police investigating 3 business burglaries

February 9, 2021

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating three business burglaries.

On February 9, Murray police responded to a report of items found on South 12th Street.

Officers learned a nearby business on South 12th Street had been burglarized.

A short time later, police were called to another location on South 12th Street for a report of a second business burglary.

As they were investigating those two, they learned a third business nearby was also burglarized.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with the Murray-Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.

