Man arrested after high speed pursuit, crash and foot chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Arrests have been made and charges were filed following a pursuit that ended with a vehicle crash and foot chase in St. Louis County.
On the evening of Sunday, February 7, Jefferson County Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a 2001 Nissan Xterra that was reported stolen the night before.
The driver of the Nissan refused to stop and sped away toward St. Louis County.
This marked the fourth time in roughly 24 hours the vehicle was driven away from Deputies at high speed.
Stop sticks were used to flatten all four tires on the Nissan, but the driver continued on.
Deputies pursued the Nissan eastbound on Highway 30 into St. Louis County and onto eastbound Interstate 270.
It was traveling around 30 miles per hour after losing all four tires and riding on its rims.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the center divider near the Interstate 255 and Lindbergh Blvd. interchange.
The male driver and a female passenger ran from the vehicle and were chased down on foot by Deputies and St. Louis County Police Officers.
Both were arrested without further incident and nobody was injured in the crash or the foot chase.
The driver, 29-year-old Nicholas Roper of High Ridge, was charged with Resisting Arrest for the above incident.
Roper was also charged with Tampering – 1st Degree for allegedly stealing the Nissan from outside a business in the 1800 block of Little Brennan Road in High Ridge.
Investigators and the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are reviewing possible further charges against Roper, who is being held at our jail on a $250,000 surety bond.
The female suspect was booked and released pending application of warrants.
