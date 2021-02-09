KSP investigating Trigg Co. officer involved shooting

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers and Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are on scene at a location on Bush Road in Cadiz.
They are currently investigating an officer involved shooting involving the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office.
More information regarding this incident will be made available as the investigation continues.
There is no safety concern for the community, but the Kentucky State Police ask the public to avoid the Bush Road area while units are on scene.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.