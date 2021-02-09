Judge sentences Poplar Bluff man to 51 months for possession of stolen ammunition

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A United States District Judge sentenced Christopher Darnell to 51 months in prison on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old Poplar Bluff, Missouri, resident pleaded guilty, in September, to one count of possession of stolen ammunition.
On April 22, 2019, Poplar Bluff police officers were called to Dunham’s Sporting Goods in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in response to a report of stolen ammunition.
While there, they were shown a security video that appeared to show Christopher Darnell walking out of the store, carrying two pails of ammunition out of the store without paying for them.
Darnell was stopped by Poplar Bluff officers later on April 22, 2019.
Darnell gave an interview in which he admitted that he had stolen the ammunition from the store and reselling some of it to a firearms dealer known as Rhino’s Gun Worx.
This case was investigated by the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearm and Explosives.
