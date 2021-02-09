Jackson Co. Health Dept. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – four under ten, two in their thirties, one in her forties, one in her sixties and two in their seventies
- Male – two under ten, three in their thirties, two in their fifties, one in his sixties and one in his seventies.
115 active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 4,546 cases in the county, including 68 related deaths.
Fifteen individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,363 individuals.
