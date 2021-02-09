Ice Storm Warning for the southern half of the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A First Alert Action Day has been issued through Thursday for the threat of wintry weather across the Heartland. For this evening we will continue with cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Light precipitation will spread north across the area during the late night and predawn hours. Across our southern counties this will fall as freezing rain, across our central counties we will see a mix of sleet and freezing rain, and across our northern counties we will see a mix of sleet and snow. Lows will range from the upper teens far north to lower 30s far south.
Wednesday will be cloudy with off and on precipitation. The heaviest precipitation will occur across our southern counties where freezing rain will be likely. Highs will range from the middle 20s north to the lower 30s south.
Freezing rain and sleet will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Once again it appears the heaviest ice accumulations will occur in our southern counties where an ice storm has been issued. From Cape Girardeau north we will see sleet and freezing rain mix at times with snow. this will keep ice accumulations lower but still produce travel issues. In these areas a winter weather advisory has been issued through Thursday.
