Ice Storm Warning for the southern half of the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A First Alert Action Day has been issued through Thursday for the threat of wintry weather across the Heartland. For this evening we will continue with cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Light precipitation will spread north across the area during the late night and predawn hours. Across our southern counties this will fall as freezing rain, across our central counties we will see a mix of sleet and freezing rain, and across our northern counties we will see a mix of sleet and snow. Lows will range from the upper teens far north to lower 30s far south.