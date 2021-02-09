Hamilton Co., Ill. Health Dept. to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, February 10.
The event will be held 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The vaccine is reserved for Hamilton County residents only.
Those eligible include:
- Individuals ages 65 years and older
- Education (Congregate Child Care, Pre-K through 12th grade): teachers, principals, student support, student aids and day care workers
The vaccine will be given at the McLeansboro Fire Department; however, the health department is urging those wanting a dose not go to the fire department, but to lineup at the at the gravel parking lot by the tennis courts at the McLeansboro High School.
Eligible Hamilton County receiving the vaccine must be in the vehicle at the time of lineup. Vehicles with no one in the them will not be considered and will be towed.
Participants will need to bring a work ID and/or driver’s license to verify eligibility, along with insurance cards, if applicable.
The health department said the vaccine is limited and accounted for.
Bring a work ID and/or driver’s license with you to verify your eligibility, along with your insurance cards if applicable.
To save time at the drive-thru clinic, click here to visit the health department’s website to download and fill out the “COVID-19 Vaccine Consent Form - Pfizer and Moderna” located toward the bottom of the home page.
Health department officials said they will not be keeping a list of names, because the clinic is first-come, first-serve.
As long as weekly shipments of vaccine are delivered, the health department said they will hold the first-come, first-serve drive-thru clinics on Wednesdays.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.