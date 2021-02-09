Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

A worker gives a COVID test at a pop-up testing site in the Waggener High School parking lot in Matthews, Ky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller | February 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST - Updated February 9 at 10:36 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9.

Kentucky cases

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,003 new COVID-19 cases and 40 additional deaths on Monday.

KDPH said 1,163 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in the state. Of these cases, 274 are in the ICU and 142 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 7.78 percent.

A total of 378,793 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 4,091 deaths.

Currently, 4,197,293 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.

