FIRST ALERT ACTION day runs from tonight through Thursday

After sunset tonight, light precipitation will start to push into the Heartland. This will be a long, slow event that runs through Thursday. The northern half of the Heartland has the best chance to see some light snow and sleet totals. Mainly under an inch, which could cause some slick roads. The southern half of the Heartland has the best chance to see mainly freezing rain. Some freezing rain totals across parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and southern Missouri could exceed .25 inches of ice. When totals get this high there is a greater threat for some scattered power outages, along with very slick roads. Please stay up to date on this forecast. Behind this system temperatures stay bitterly cold and the weather remains active with more chances of wintry precipitation through the weekend into next week.