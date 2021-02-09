Egyptian Health Dept. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. (Source: File)
By Jessica Ladd | February 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 4:26 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 1 demographics unknown case status in progress

o Male: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 70′s

White County

o Female: 1 under the age of 10, 3 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 70′s

o Male: 2 in their 20′s, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 70′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,382 lab confirmed positives, including 43 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,656 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 460 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.