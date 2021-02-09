Driving instructor shares tips on driving in icy conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An icy forecast calls for icy road conditions, so be sure to take extra precaution while driving.
This is something Illinois educators are preparing high school students to handle.
Driving in icy conditions can be tricky, but that’s why instructors at Carterville High School give hands-on experience to their students before they get behind the wheel on their own.
“We’d much rather them drive with us than drive to school next year for the first time on ice and snow and cause a pile up out in the parking lot,” said Driving Instructor Shane Hawkins.
He said the most common mistake his students make is driving too fast and braking too late.
“One thing that we strive with our kids is to be easy on the brake, be easy on the gas and you gotta go a little bit slower, worry about sliding when you come to stops, you also have to pay attention to the people around you,” he said.
AAA offers these tips as well:
Slowly speed up and slow down. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids.
Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight.
These are tips that also apply to one of the most important classes for these kids.
“They’ll kind of look at you but it’s the one class where if you make a mistake you can die and it’s something that’s not just for four years of high school, you’re going to drive for the rest of your life,” Hawkins said.
It was something sophomore Jordan Cordes appreciated learning.
“If I wouldn’t have been taught by Mr. Hawkins and all the safety precautions, I would have been a lot more scared but I feel confident about it,” Cordes said.
