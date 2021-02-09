Crews battle house fire in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews battled an early morning house fire in West Frankfort on Tuesday, February 9.
Firefighters were called to 704 South Skelton around 6 a.m.
When they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters said two people living at the home were able to safely get out of the burning home.
Utility crews were called to the scene to cut off electricity and gas after a natural gas pipeline running to home remained on fire an hour after crews arrived.
What sparked the fire is not clear.
The home appears to be heavily damaged.
In addition to battling the house fire, crews also had to deal with sub-freezing temperatures which can make fighting these types of fires more challenging.
