City crews in Carbondale prep for incoming winter weather

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - As winter weather is set to roll in overnight, crews across the Heartland are gearing up for what could be a messy night.
In Carbondale, those crews prepared for winter precipitation again. On Monday night, crews cleared roads until 2:30 a.m.
But Robert Hardin, maintenance environmental service manger for the City of Carbondale, knows his crews will continue to plow to keep the city safe.
“Everybody’s tired, but we’re still going,” said Hardin.
Hardin said crews were working to finish neighborhoods before sunset on Tuesday afternoon.
“Hoping to get everything treated by the end of the day on the residential side. And be ready to go on primaries if and when comes tonight,” said Hardin.
But this is how crews are treating those neighborhoods
“We’re just getting chemical on the secondary route; we treated all the primaries this morning and everything’s clear,” he said.
But as temperatures plunge, does salt really treat the roads?
“Salt by itself works down to 20 degrees,” he explained. “When it gets to 20 and below, we add a calcium to the salt to help it work.”
Hardin gave this tip to drivers who have to travel during winter weather.
“If you don’t have to travel when it’s like this, don’t. If you do have to travel, you know, take your time. Leave extra distance and plenty of room for everybody,” he said.
The city of Carbondale said it will send out all seven of its trucks for Tuesday night’s storm.
