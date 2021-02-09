Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center 2nd dose clinic rescheduled due to weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center rescheduled a second dose clinic due to inclement weather.
The clinic was scheduled for Wednesday, February 10 at the Show Me Center. It was only for those with appointments and received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days before Feb. 10.
The health center said the individuals have been contacted by email or phone with information about the rescheduled date.
They ask that you contact them with any other questions.
