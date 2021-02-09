Baptist Health Paducah reschedules COVID-19 vaccination clinic due to weather

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to inclement weather, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Paducah has been rescheduled.
Baptist Health Paducah rescheduled its vaccine clinic for Kentucky residents age 70 and older for Friday, February 12.
It was originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Those who made an appointment should expect a call from the hospital to reschedule. The call may or may not be from the 270 area code, but it’s important that you answer.
The hospital said you cannot reschedule by calling the hospital because switchboard operators do not have access to scheduling.
Those receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday will keep their appointment as originally scheduled. Second COVID-19 vaccine appointments will not be rescheduled.
All vaccinations will be administered in the hospital’s Education meeting rooms, located at the rear of the Larry Barton Atrium, near Outpatient Lab and Imaging, not in the Carson-Myre Heart Center.
