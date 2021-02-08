Wind Chills In The Teens!

Cool temperatures will be the greatest impact this morning! Actual air temps will be in the teens to 20s but wind chill temperatures will be in the teens. The cold temperatures will be impactful all week long so keep the winter gear out to use! This morning will be mostly cloudy to cloudy skies and dry. A weak system looks to bring light snow to the northern half of the Heartland this afternoon and evening. Central to southern half of the Heartland could see freezing rain/rain. Snow accumulations look to be a dusting to an inch with areas near Mount Vernon, IL that could see 2 inches by Tuesday morning if a heavier band of snow moves over southern Illinois. Areas that could see freezing rain may have a light icing by Tuesday morning causing a few slick spots on roads to watch out for. This event does not appear to have major ice impacts. High temperatures today will be in the low 30s north to mid 40s south. Definitely a warmer day for areas in Tennessee where warmer air will push in.