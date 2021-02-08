What you need to know Feb. 8

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, February 8.
Wintry weather is sticking around for much of the week.
Wake-up temps are very chilly in the teen to low 20s. A light breeze will make it feel much colder.
Some Heartland schools have called off classes today, due to snow over the weekend. Click here for the school closings list.
This afternoon will start off mostly cloudy, but more clouds will increase throughout the day.
Highs will be in the low 30s north to mid 40s south.
A weak system could bring light snow to the northern half of the Heartland this afternoon and evening.
Snow accumulations look to be a dusting to an inch with areas near Mt. Vernon, that could see 2 inches by Tuesday morning or more if a heavier band moves through southern Illinois.
The central to the southern half of the Heartland could see freezing rain and rain.
There is a possibility that a light icing by Tuesday morning could cause a few slick spots on roads.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and a bit colder with highs in the 30s.
Travel could get messy again from Tuesday night into Wednesday.
A system could bring periods of a wintry mix.
Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain are all possible, making for some icy travel.
Northern counties could see accumulating snow, while most of the Heartland will have a higher chance for a tenth to a quarter inch of ice.
This will cause hazardous travel from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Cold arctic air will arrive by the end of the week and another round of a wintry mix is possible by the weekend.
- More than a dozen Heartland schools will be closed Monday due the left over snow and ice from this weekend.
- Baptist Health Paducah will be opening up their COVID-19 vaccination registration site today.
- Illinois is resuming high school athletics, leaving teams to fit a normal season into just couple of weeks.
- The Buccaneers are Super Bowl champions.
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the country is still in a “deep hole” with millions of lost jobs but that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan could generate enough growth to restore full employment by next year.
- The Senate is set to launch an impeachment trial Tuesday to consider the charge that former president Donald Trump’s fighting words to protesters at a Capitol rally as well as weeks of falsehoods about a stolen and rigged presidential election provoked a mob to storm the Capitol.
- Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House GOP leader, said Sunday she was undeterred by a censure from Wyoming Republicans and criticism from some House colleagues over her vote to impeach Donald Trump, and will not resign or back off her repudiation of the former president.
- Erin Hawley, the wife of Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, has filed a criminal complaint against an organizer of a protest outside of the couple’s Virginia home last month.
- Crews battled an apartment fire on Linden St. in Cape Girardeau on Sunday evening.
- Police in Houston are searching for up to three suspects believed to have victimized a pair of teenage siblings by invading their home, tying them up and ransacking the house.
- Police say a 13-year-old girl in Kansas has died after being dragged for miles by her family’s SUV that had been stolen.
- The Biden administration is withdrawing the U.S. from agreements with three Central American countries that restricted the ability of people to seek asylum at the southwest border
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.