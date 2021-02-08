Southern Seven Health Dept. warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department is warning the public of COVID-19 vaccine scams.
Staff say they have received calls from members of the public who are reporting these scams, which were previously seen nationwide but are now in southern Illinois.
“It seems scammers and con artists are now preying on people’s fears surrounding COVID-19 and their desires to get vaccinated against this disease,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing program.
Some of the scams include telephone calls or text messages promising vaccine appointments in exchange for payment over the phone.
Online ads have also started appearing on Facebook and Craigslist selling COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
According to the health department, scammers have also gone door-to-door offering the promise of COVID-19 vaccines or even in-home COVID testing, some for payments of $150 or more.
“Southern Seven will never ask you for your social security number, Medicare number or bank account information,” Ryder said. “The information we will ask you for when we call to schedule your vaccine appointment is very limited. We will also never ask you for a payment for a COVID-19 vaccine. We provide these vaccines for free.”
The health department said the best way to get a COVID-19 vaccine is to sign up with you area health department’s vaccine registry, or to contact a trusted provider like your local pharmacy or family doctor.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has an online list of approved vaccine providers. In the Southern Seven region, the following vaccine providers are also working to vaccinate the public:
- Bode Drug - Vienna, Ill.
- Bode Drug - Mounds, Ill.
- Medicap Pharmacy - Anna, Ill.
- Massac Memorial Hospital - Metropolis, Ill.
- Hardin Co. Hospital - Rosiclare, Ill.
- CHESI Clinic - Cairo, Ill.
- CHESI Clinic - Golconda, Ill.
- Rural Health Clinic - Anna, Ill.
Some providers may charge an administrative fee to give you the COVID-19 vaccine. Generally, the health department said vaccine provider will bill your insurance company for that fee, which is usually around $25. If you’re uninsured, you will not be forced to pay an administrative fee.
S7HD added that the COVID-19 vaccines are still in very limited supplies.
They said they will call individuals on their registry and schedule appointments for vaccination clinics throughout the region.
Based on current guidance from IDPH, the Southern Seven Health Department expects to receive a weekly shipment of vaccine. These vaccines will be distributed throughout the seven counties based on guidance from IDPH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, S7HD said they are in Phase 1, and it is anticipated they will be in Phase 1 until the end of spring.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.