Southern Illinois high school dance teams prepare for competition season

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois is resuming high school athletics, leaving teams to fit a normal season into just couple of weeks.
“Being there for competition season felt more normal for us,” said Emily Jones.
In less than two weeks Emily Jones and her co-captains, Victoria Shore and Libby Mayers will begin competition season with the Marion High School dance team.
They said it’s difficult trying to come up with routines in such a short period of time.
“Now that we’re about to practice again and have a competition coming up next week, the practicing has been crazy,” said Victoria Shore.
Laura Sanders, the Varsity Dance Coach for Marion High School, said because the Illinois High School Association canceled much of their season due to the pandemic, they are cramming months of preparation into just couple of weeks.
“Very exciting but also very daunting the fact we would have to come up with competitive level routines so quickly,” said Sanders.
Normally teams would travel and compete in gyms. You can now watch and judge their routines on your phone or laptop.
Herrin High school’s varsity flag team is also in the same position.
Elisabeth Elliott is the coach, she said adjusting to the changes are a challenge.
“It’s harder when you are taking a video and filming it multiple times before you are sending it in, whereas when you put them out on the floor normally, it’s one and done,” said Elliott.
She doesn’t see things changing soon.
“I think this will probably last for quite some time. Eventually we’ll be able to adjust to this kind of new norm,” said Elliott.
Sanders said dance teams will have video routines available online to view and judge every Saturday.
