S7HD reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

S7HD reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths
The Southern Severn Region reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, February 8. (Source: Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | February 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 4:00 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Severn Region reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, February 8.

The individuals were a male in his 80s in Johnson County, a male in his 70s in Union County, and a female in her 90s in Hardin County.

There have been 83 total deaths.

S7HD also reported 36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven Region.

To date, there have been 6308 confirmed cases.

There are 249 active cases in the region.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.