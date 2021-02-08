S7HD reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Severn Region reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, February 8.
The individuals were a male in his 80s in Johnson County, a male in his 70s in Union County, and a female in her 90s in Hardin County.
There have been 83 total deaths.
S7HD also reported 36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven Region.
To date, there have been 6308 confirmed cases.
There are 249 active cases in the region.
