Police: Paducah man caught on video breaking into restaurant

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Paducah restaurant.
Steven Anthony Baker, 61, was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and possession of burglary tools.
According to Paducah police, they were called on Friday night to a break-in at Branch Out.
The owner gave them the surveillance video showing a man wearing a yellow jacket, green hoodie, blue jeans and a black cap break a window and enter the restaurant.
They said the man took cash and a small safe, put them in a trash bag and left down an alley toward Broadway.
While officers were at the scene, they said Baker walked past wearing the clothing identical to that seen on the video.
He was taken into custody and police said he admitted to breaking into the business. He told officers he threw the safe in the Ohio River, but that the money was at his home.
Police served a search warrant on his home on South 12th Street, and most of the stolen money was recovered.
He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.