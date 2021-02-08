Plane diverts to Cape Girardeau Airport with reported issue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several fire departments were on hand on Monday, February 8 to meet an airplane with reported issues at the Cape Girardeau airport.
The plane reportedly had an altimeter problem.
According to flight data, the Aero Commander 500 was headed to Nashville, Tenn. from the Spirit of Saint Louis Airport with cargo.
Once the problem developed, the plane diverted to Cape Girardeau and landed without a problem.
The pilot was the only person on board.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.