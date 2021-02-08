Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

By Amber Ruch | February 8, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 1:05 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, the Perry County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Friday.

The health department also reported one additional death, a man in his 80s.

According to the health department, six of the new positive cases are at a correctional facility in the county and are not included in the breakdown below.

The newly reported cases include:

  • Females - two in their 30s, one in her 40s, one in her 80s
  • Males - one in his 20s, one in his 30s, three in their 50s, two in their 70s

A summary of the 3,074 total cases includes:

  • 118 active cases
  • 2,897 released from isolation
  • 59 deaths

