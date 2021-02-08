Perry Co., Ill. Health Dept. reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, the Perry County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Friday.
The health department also reported one additional death, a man in his 80s.
According to the health department, six of the new positive cases are at a correctional facility in the county and are not included in the breakdown below.
The newly reported cases include:
- Females - two in their 30s, one in her 40s, one in her 80s
- Males - one in his 20s, one in his 30s, three in their 50s, two in their 70s
A summary of the 3,074 total cases includes:
- 118 active cases
- 2,897 released from isolation
- 59 deaths
