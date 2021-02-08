Paducah crews pretreating roads

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - City of Paducah Public Works crews pretreated the roads on Monday, February 8.
According to the city, crews started with the priority routes, and sprayed brine, a thin layer of salt water that dries into a fine powder and sticks to the surface of the road.
The crews plan to cover the entire city during working hours on Monday and Tuesday.
Rock salt will be used in a few areas.
“We have had a mild winter so far this year,” said Public Works Director Chris Yarber. “However, we are prepared and ready to tackle what Mother Nature gives us.”
The Public Works Department has five trucks equipped with snow plows. Of those five trucks, three have brine tanks on the back with the other two set up to spread rock salt.
They ask that drivers be alert for the slow-moving trucks that are either spraying brine or spreading rock salt.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.