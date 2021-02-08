3 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 8.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female –one in her thirties
- Male – one teen and one in his forties
There are 111 active cases.
To date, there have been 4,527 cases in the county, including 68 related deaths.
Sixteen individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,348 individuals.
