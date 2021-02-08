KYTC crews pretreating roads ahead of 2 rounds of wintry weather

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews have started pretreating roadways throughout the Heartland ahead of two rounds of wintry weather.
Crews in District 1 are using a a super taker to spray brine on Interstate 24, Interstate 69 and the Purchase Parkway ahead of possible snow and freezing rain on Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The super tanker can travel at near-normal speeds on the interstates, but drivers are urged to be alert for slow-moving trucks spraying brine on other roadways in western Kentucky, as well.
KYTC said the brine will dry into a fine powder coating of salt that will activate when icy precipitation falls which causes it to melt. This in turn will make snow and ice easier for crews to plow and keeps it from sticking to the pavement.
If conditions are favorable, crews also plan to treat roadways ahead of snow and a wintry mix expected on Wednesday into Thursday.
For the latest on road conditions in Kentucky, click here.
