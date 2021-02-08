Ky. to receive $5.7M for mental health, substance abuse services

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, Kentucky will receive $5,715,141 to continue addressing mental and substance-use disorders.
Elizabethtown-based Communicare will receive $2,855,492 for its mental and behavioral health services in the Lincoln Trail region and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services will receive $2,859,649.
“This announcement is great news in our ongoing work to save lives from substance abuse,” said Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention Executive Director, Lauren Carr. “During the pandemic we have seen an increase of individuals that are struggling with mental health and substance abuse seeking our services.”
According to Senator Mitch McConnell, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is making a $13 billion impact in Kentucky for workers, families, small businesses and healthcare heroes.
