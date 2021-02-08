Hamilton Co. reports 10 more COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported ten more COVID-19 cases.
February 5
- 1 Male in their 50′s
- 1 Female in their 70′s
February 6
- 1 Male in their 50′s
February 7
- 1 Female in their 40′s
- 1 Female in their 50′s
- 1 Male in their 60′s
February 8
1 Female in their 20′s
1 Female in their 30′s
1 Male in their 50′s
1 Female in their 60′s
There have been 739 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- 17 people who were a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
- 712 people have recovered.
- 9 people are currently isolating at home.
- 1 person is currently hospitalized
