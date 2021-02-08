Hamilton Co. reports 10 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | February 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 4:55 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported ten more COVID-19 cases.

February 5

  • 1 Male in their 50′s
  • 1 Female in their 70′s

February 6

  • 1 Male in their 50′s

February 7

  • 1 Female in their 40′s
  • 1 Female in their 50′s
  • 1 Male in their 60′s

February 8

1 Female in their 20′s

1 Female in their 30′s

1 Male in their 50′s

1 Female in their 60′s

There have been 739 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

  • 17 people who were a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
  • 712 people have recovered.
  • 9 people are currently isolating at home.
  • 1 person is currently hospitalized

