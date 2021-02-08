Gov. Parson: More than 38K Missourians received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at mass clinic events

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 38,400 Missourians have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a series of mass vaccination clinics across the state.
The Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services, State Emergency Management Agency and local health care partners have completed 18 mass vaccination clinics.
Governor Mike Parson called these clinics a success.
“Thanks to the hard work of our National Guard members, state workers and local health care partners, Missouri had a very successful week in administering vaccines,” Governor Parson said. “While we still have a long way to go and vaccine supply remains limited, each day we are one step closer to achieving our goal of getting vaccines into the arms of every Missourian who wants one.”
DHSS also announced partnerships with some hospitals in each region of the state. The state is committing to about 53 percent of weekly vaccine allocations from the federal government to the selected hospitals.
In addition to the state’s efforts, the federal government announced a new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This will allocate a limited number of vaccines to a limited number of participating pharmacies across the nation.
In Missouri, the federal government partnered with Walmart and Health Mart pharmacies only.
This week, 81 Walmart locations and 21 Health Mart locations across the state will begin receiving vaccines from the federal government.
The state did not choose the pharmacies to which the vaccines will be distributed.
As of Monday, 965,800 first and second vaccine doses have been shipped to Missouri.
According to the governor’s office, the number of vaccines shipped does not equate to the number of vaccines received by state vaccinators. The 965,800 doses shipped includes vaccines allocated to CVS and Walgreens through the federal partnership to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
Of these doses, 71.4 percent have been reported as administered.
Currently, more than 698,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Missourians across the state. More than 531,000, or 8.7 percent, of Missourians have received an initial dose vaccination.
On Thursday, Missouri hit its highest daily record for doses administered with 47,761 doses given in a single day.
