Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 8.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,532 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Sunday.
According to KDPH, 1,235 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the state. Of these patients, 290 are in the ICU and 140 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 7.97 percent.
A total of 377,790 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 4,051 deaths.
As of Sunday, 4,175,368 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.
