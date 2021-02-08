First Alert: Snow, freezing rain, rain possible this afternoon, evening

(KFVS) - Wintry weather is sticking around for much of the week.
Wake-up temps are very chilly in the teen to low 20s. A light breeze will make it feel much colder.
Some Heartland schools have called off classes today, due to snow over the weekend. Click here for the school closings list.
This afternoon will start off mostly cloudy, but more clouds will increase throughout the day.
Highs will be in the low 30s north to mid 40s south.
A weak system could bring light snow to the northern half of the Heartland this afternoon and evening.
Snow accumulations look to be a dusting to an inch with areas near Mt. Vernon, that could see 2 inches by Tuesday morning or more if a heavier band moves through southern Illinois.
The central to the southern half of the Heartland could see freezing rain and rain.
There is a possibility that a light icing by Tuesday morning could cause a few slick spots on roads.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and a bit colder with highs in the 30s.
Travel could get messy again from Tuesday night into Wednesday.
A system could bring periods of a wintry mix.
Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain are all possible, making for some icy travel.
Northern counties could see accumulating snow, while most of the Heartland will have a higher chance for a tenth to a quarter inch of ice.
This will cause hazardous travel from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Cold arctic air will arrive by the end of the week and another round of a wintry mix is possible by the weekend.
