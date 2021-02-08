First Alert Action Day for tomorrow night through Wednesday.

Precipitation chances will increase again Tuesday night throughout the day Wednesday. Temperatures look to be cold enough to support a wintry mix across the Heartland. Across our northern counties we will mainly see sleet and snow with up to 2 inches of a sleet snow mixture possible. Our central counties look to see more sleet and freezing rain with up to a quarter inch of a freezing rain sleet mix possible. Our southern counties will likely see rain change to freezing rain with up to a quarter inch of ice possible. This is a very tricky forecast and we will likely see some fluctuation over the next 24 hours. Stay tuned for the latest.