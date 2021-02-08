CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for tomorrow night through Wednesday for the threat of sleet snow and freezing rain. For this evening we will see some light wintry weather move across our northwestern counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas along and north of a line from Poplar Bluff to Cape Girardeau to Shawneetown. Temperatures will range from the middle 20s tonight across our northern counties to the middle 30s in are southern counties.
Tuesday we will see a the wintry weather move out of the area. temperatures will remain chilly with highs ranging from the upper 20s far north to the lower 40s far south.
Precipitation chances will increase again Tuesday night throughout the day Wednesday. Temperatures look to be cold enough to support a wintry mix across the Heartland. Across our northern counties we will mainly see sleet and snow with up to 2 inches of a sleet snow mixture possible. Our central counties look to see more sleet and freezing rain with up to a quarter inch of a freezing rain sleet mix possible. Our southern counties will likely see rain change to freezing rain with up to a quarter inch of ice possible. This is a very tricky forecast and we will likely see some fluctuation over the next 24 hours. Stay tuned for the latest.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.