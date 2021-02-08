Egyptian Health Dept. reports 15 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | February 8, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 4:07 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 15 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 8.

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s

o Male: 2 in their teens, 2 in their 30′s, 2 in their 40′s, 1 in their 70′s

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 70′s

White County

o Female: 1 in their 20′s

o Male: 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 60′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,372 lab confirmed positives, including 43 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,646 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 460 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

