Egyptian Health Dept. reports 15 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 15 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 8.
Saline County
o Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s
o Male: 2 in their teens, 2 in their 30′s, 2 in their 40′s, 1 in their 70′s
Gallatin County
o Female: 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 70′s
White County
o Female: 1 in their 20′s
o Male: 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 60′s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,372 lab confirmed positives, including 43 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,646 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 460 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
