City councilman arrested on sodomy, kidnapping charges

Marco Parr, Kennett city councilman, faces multiple felony charges (Source: Dunklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 8, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 11:43 AM

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A Kennett city councilman is in jail facing several charges, including sodomy and kidnapping.

According to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Dicus, Marco Parr faces the following charges:

  • 1st-degree sodomy
  • 2nd-degree kidnapping
  • 2nd-degree battery
  • 3rd-degree battery.

Parr is in the Dunklin County Jail with no bond and is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson told Region 8 News the investigation is ongoing.

Neither Dicus nor Wilson released details about the investigation, including what led up to the charges.

This is a developing story. Region 8 News will bring you the latest as it becomes available.

