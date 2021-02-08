City councilman arrested on sodomy, kidnapping charges

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A Kennett city councilman is in jail facing several charges, including sodomy and kidnapping.
According to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Dicus, Marco Parr faces the following charges:
- 1st-degree sodomy
- 2nd-degree kidnapping
- 2nd-degree battery
- 3rd-degree battery.
Parr is in the Dunklin County Jail with no bond and is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson told Region 8 News the investigation is ongoing.
Neither Dicus nor Wilson released details about the investigation, including what led up to the charges.
This is a developing story. Region 8 News will bring you the latest as it becomes available.
