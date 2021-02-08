Ballard Co., Ky. Board of Education office moves into newly remodeled space

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Ballard County Board of Education moved into a newly remodeled office space.
It’s located in the Ballard County Career and Technical Center.
The members first used the new, larger board room for its Feb. 1 meeting.
Previously, the board office was located in the same converted private home since 1972.
Moving out of the home was first discussed in the long range facility plan in 2015.
According to the school district, architects and engineers involved in the process suggested not spending more money on renovations there; the plan called for construction of a new 7,331 square-foot facility, at a cost of almost $1.64 million.
“The old office really did start out as a house,” said Dr. Casey Allen, Ballard superintendent. “Over time, rooms, bathrooms, other fixtures were improved, but it was never meant to be an office for 10 people.”
According to Facilities Director Darrell Sullivan, the total cost to renovate the space at CTC was $895,145, including architect fees and all required printing, advertising and other costs.
After two weeks at the new location, Dr. Allen said the move had gone well.
“The biggest adjustment is being in a space where we co-exist with students every day. We were used to having a little less structure to our days, but it is really great to see the kids. It helps us remember what we’re really working for,” he said.
