Special Olympics Polar Plunge kicks off in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 15th Annual Polar Plunge kicked off Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Cape Girardeau County Park to help the Special Olympics.
More than a hundred participants and 50 virtual participants took the plunge out into the lake.
The water temperature was a cold 39 degrees.
Trevor Denton one who took the plunge. He says this is an important cause to help out these athletes.
“I think people, especially the younger generations, look up at the Special Olympics and it just gives them somebody to look up to because they go through all those struggles and then you see them do all these really cool things in the Special Olympics and it’s just awesome,” Denton said.
One team had 18 members that took the plunge. We spoke with two of them from Sam’s Club that said it’s a fun event and that they can help out in helping the athletes.
“It’s all in fun and brings money and raises the funds that Special Olympics needs for them to do their stuff,” Raychel Jarrett said.
“We feel that it is a small part, a small role that we play in the larger piece of it,” Rachel O’Shea said.
Many teams that plunged wore costumes, which included dinosaurs, Jurassic Park, Flinstones and more.
Each participant had to raise at least $75 to take the frigid plunge for the Special Olympics.
The goal for this event is to raise $48,000.
Cape Girardeau firefighters were also on scene assisting anyone needing help out of the water.
Money raised from this event go towards future local Special Olympics events.
The event was hosted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.