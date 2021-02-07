Mo. DHSS is reporting state’s first confirmed case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is reporting their first identification in a Missouri resident with COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020.
The B.1.1.7 variant was identified in a sample from an adult living in Marion County.
“We were notified today of this first B.1.1.7 variant case in Missouri, and we are working closely with the local public health agency to ensure appropriate measures are being taken regarding contact tracing and isolation and quarantine protocols,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS.
According to the CDC, this variant has increased transmissibility, meaning it can spread more quickly.
There is no evidence to suggest that this variant is anymore severe and the vaccine will work against it.
