Heartland stores busy due to weather, Super Bowl

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to the expected snow and the Super Bowl, this weekend may be a touchdown for grocery stores.
“The foot traffic, I’ve noticed, has just about doubled,” said Kevin Groves, the manager of Harps Food stores.
He said there has been a boost in sales since yesterday.
“Usually, we have a big rush with the snow alone, but with it being Super Bowl Sunday coming up tomorrow, it’s going to be doubled the impact,” said Groves.
He recommends to do your food shopping soon. “The older people, they definitely will want to get some supplies but the other, but the others are like I can struggle through that.”
Shoppers planned ahead for potential bad weather.
“I am seeing more people in the store I suspect snow is dragging that,” said John Thompson.
“Oh yes, I don’t drive when it’s snowing,” said Lucille Masterson.
Others told said they wouldn’t mind a bit of snow.
“No, I would like to, I would sled here!” said Athena Browne.
