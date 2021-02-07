Heartland pizza restaurants busy for Super Bowl

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Whether you are at home or at a friend’s place watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, one thing that always goes good with the big game is pizza.
Pizza places around the Heartland are busy on Sunday as the Super Bowl kicks off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Imo’s General Manager Ryan Austin in Cape Girardeau said they have been busy earlier than usual and expected to get busier throughout the entire day.
“I didn’t expect to get a whole lot of business this early but at about 2 o’clock, more people come in and really ramp up starting about 3 p.m.,” Austin said earlier in the day. “I plan on it being a lot busier than we are now.”
Austin doesn’t mind being busy, as it brings in business. Especially, when they have a heads up that it’s going to be a busy day.
“Super Bowl is something that we can plan for and we know we’re going to be busy so it’s actually nice as a restaurant manager making the schedule to have something you can actually prepare for,” Austin said.
Workers were busy making and delivering pizzas, salads, toasted ravioli and more throughout the day and night.
“It’s one of our biggest days of the year,” Austin said.
