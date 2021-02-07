First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

If winter is not your thing, this is not going to be your favorite week. Monday could actually end up as the ‘nicest’ day, with light winds and highs near 40. A weak weather system will brush our northern counties Monday evening with some light precip possible across northern counties of SE MO and S IL…could be a light glaze of snow or freezing rain from Farmington to Ste. Gen to Mt. Vernon. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and a bit colder, but mainly dry with highs in the 30s. But from Tuesday night thru early Thursday things could get messy.