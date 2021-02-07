First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

If winter is not your thing, this is not going to be your favorite week. Monday could actually end up as the ‘nicest’ day, with light winds and highs near 40. A weak weather system will brush our northern counties Monday evening with some light precip possible across northern counties of SE MO and S IL…could be a light glaze of snow or freezing rain from Farmington to Ste. Gen to Mt. Vernon. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and a bit colder, but mainly dry with highs in the 30s. But from Tuesday night thru early Thursday things could get messy.
The mid-week period will bring periods of precip combined with warm air aloft and cold air at the surface. This will likely result in a mix of precip types from north to south…with snow, sleet, frz rain and rain all possible. Too early to pinpoint exact who gets what, but overall precip amounts look ‘moderate’ for now. But some icy travel looks very possible at this point. Beyond Thursday, things dry out but get even colder…with temps still expected to bottom out next weekend…before rebounding the following week.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.