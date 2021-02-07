Egyptian Health Dept. reports 14 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | February 7, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 1:07 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 14 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their teens, 2 in their 20′s, 3 in their 30′s, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 90′s, 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress

White County

o Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 60′s

o Male: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their 60′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,362 lab confirmed positives, including 43 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,643 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 458 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

