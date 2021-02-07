Children, businesses collect canned goods for February

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Children and small businesses from Cape Girardeau are making an effort to collect canned goods for a local food pantry.
It started with Cape Martial Arts where they wanted to challenge their students to go out and get canned goods and non-perishable items as part of National Canned Food Month in February.
We spoke to Cape Martial Arts Co-Owner Tony Cain who said they wanted to involve their students in community activities as part of their training.
“Given COVID and the impact it’s had on individuals, families, and communities, we just felt that this was a good opportunity to try to do something good for the community and teach the kids how to become involved in the community,” Cain said.
Cape Martial Arts are part of a Facebook organization along with a handful of other small businesses called the SEMO Small Business Market Cape group.
Several of those small businesses joined in on collecting food as well.
We spoke to PC Medical Centers about why they felt it was important to collect and help for those in need.
“There’s a lot of kids that don’t end up having food, a lot of people, a lot of families that are struggling,” Dr. Greg Pursley said. “Especially coming off of last year, 2020 being so hard on a lot of people. There’s just a lot more need for that right now. Especially food. It’s one of our basic necessities.”
Other small businesses include 180 Fitness, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance and Happy Home Inspections.
You can drop off any canned food items and boxed food items at the locations of the businesses through the month of February.
