Wayne County Health Center searches for COVID-19 vaccine clinic volunteers

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Health Center is looking for licensed medical professionals and non-medical volunteers.
The center has the clinic tentatively planned for Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Licensed medical professionals will need an active unencumbered license in the state of Missouri.
Non-medical professional volunteers may sign up here: https://docs.google.com/.../1EuZbogeSTDvMfVlgL0-Cb_9.../edit
Medical professional volunteers may sign up here: https://docs.google.com/.../1r-dGBUc7B1l0hpWeC5Mv.../edit
