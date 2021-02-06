Wayne County Health Center searches for COVID-19 vaccine clinic volunteers

The Wayne County Health Center is looking for licensed medical professionals and non-medical volunteers.
By Ashley Smith | February 5, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 7:52 PM

The center has the clinic tentatively planned for Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Licensed medical professionals will need an active unencumbered license in the state of Missouri.

Non-medical professional volunteers may sign up here: https://docs.google.com/.../1EuZbogeSTDvMfVlgL0-Cb_9.../edit

Medical professional volunteers may sign up here: https://docs.google.com/.../1r-dGBUc7B1l0hpWeC5Mv.../edit

