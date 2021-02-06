Tracking rain changing to snow this afternoon into tonight

Much of the day will be dry, but precipitation will spread into our western counties this afternoon and continue to spread east. Precipitation will likely start as rain and then change to snow as colder air moves into the area. As the snow is falling, many areas will see slick roads. Much of the area will pick up a dusting to 2 inches of snow. A few isolated areas could see 2+inches of snow. Much colder air will take over tonight. Lows will dip into the teens and 20s with feels like numbers in the single digits. So, any moisture left on the roads early Sunday will be frozen and slick. Sunday will be dry and cold, with highs in the 20s and 30s. Still watching a couple chances for precipitation next week. Wintry precipitation is possible.