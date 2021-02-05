Rain possible late tomorrow. Rain changing to snow likely tomorrow night.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few high clouds this evening but conditions will remain dry. It will be chilly this evening with temperatures falling through the 30s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 20s far north to lower 30s far south.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cool with rain likely late in the day. Rain could mix with snow at times across our northern counties. Highs will range from the upper 30s north to the middle 40s south.
Rain will likely change to snow across much of the Heartland Saturday night before ending. Right now it appears much of the area could receive and half inch to an inch of snow with higher amounts likely in our northern counties. A few slick spots will develop on area roadways Saturday night. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s by Sunday morning with wind chills close to zero in our northern counties and near 10 in our southern counties.
