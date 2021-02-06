Light rain changing to snow tonight. Cold Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Saturday Afternoon Heartland. A large area of light rain will move across much of the are later this afternoon. As we head into the evening hours, this rain will change to snow across much of the Heartland. Snowfall accumulations will be light, between a half in and one inch, in most areas. However, with the snow falling with temperatures below freezing, we will likely see slick spots develop on area roadways. Temperatures will fall rapidly tonight. Lows by morning will range from near 10 far north to the lower 20s far south.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Wind chill temperatures will range form zero to ten above for the morning hours. Highs will reach the lower 20s north to the middle 30s far south.
We are still expecting very cold temperatures next week with a chance of snow a few days. Right now we are not expecting any heavy snow but a few slick spots could develop. By the end of next week the coldest air in a few years will invade the Heartland.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.