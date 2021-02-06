Light rain changing to snow tonight. Cold Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Saturday Afternoon Heartland. A large area of light rain will move across much of the are later this afternoon. As we head into the evening hours, this rain will change to snow across much of the Heartland. Snowfall accumulations will be light, between a half in and one inch, in most areas. However, with the snow falling with temperatures below freezing, we will likely see slick spots develop on area roadways. Temperatures will fall rapidly tonight. Lows by morning will range from near 10 far north to the lower 20s far south.