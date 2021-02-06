Ky. Transportation Cabinet issues text message scam alert

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns recipients of a text phishing attempt reported today impersonating a state agency.
The text message includes a link and the sender is listed as “KYDOT.”
The text message is not from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and recipients are warned not to click the link that asks for personal information. The Cabinet does not send text messages that solicit personal information.
Victims who have submitted any personal information are advised to visit the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General website, ag.ky.gov, to follow their guidance concerning potential identity theft.
A screenshot of the fraudulent text is available here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.