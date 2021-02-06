Heartland prepares for weekend snowfall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ahead the snowfall this weekend, Heartland transportation departments are taking necessary precautions, so you can travel the roads without worry.
“We’ve been out today in some of the areas that it looks like there is snow coming in,” said Tammy Hefner, the Southeast District Maintenance Engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
She said to expect roads to be slippery in certain areas. “In our northern areas is where our weather is going to be like: St Francis, Cape County, Perry County, St Genevieve County.”
The department’s superintendent will keep track of weather into the morning.
“They’ll make a decision for sure tomorrow, when to have their crew in,” said Hefner.
Casey Teckenbrock, the district 9 bridge Maintenance Engineer for Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), said they’re also pretreating the roads and bridges. “We are servicing out trucks, and putting the snow plows on them.”
He said drivers to careful on the roads as temperatures drop.
“We don’t want accidents, we don’t want people getting hurt and we want people making it home safety,” said Teckenbrock.
The Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation (KYTC) released their plans to pre-treat roads ahead of snow stating the following: “Highway crews are spot treating today to further reduce the likelihood of impact on transportation. Area highway crews will have trucks fueled and ready to roll out should snow create accumulations that go beyond the current forecast”
Heffner and Teckenbrock said they are prepared in case weather conditions worsen.
For more information on weather conditions, you can visit https://www.modot.org/southeast for Missouri, or https://idot.illinois.gov/ for Illinois, or https://transportation.ky.gov/Pages/Home.aspx for Kentucky.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.