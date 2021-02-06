3 arrested during human trafficking investigation in St. Joseph, Mo.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KFVS) - St. Joseph Police, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that a successful human trafficking operation was completed late Friday night at two St. Joseph truck stops – Bucky’s and Love’s Travel Stop.
The joint operation, organized by the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Attorney General’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, resulted in three arrests, with an additional arrest pending, and the rescue of six victims – five female and one male.
Two children, a two-year-old and an infant, were also rescued.
The victims were offered victim services, including food, lodging, onsite medical services, counseling/therapy and drug rehabilitation.
The Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force consists of law enforcement and victim service providers from around the state working together to combat human trafficking, rescue victims and make communities safer.
Sixteen different agencies participated in the operation.
Further details about the operation cannot be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
