Woman facing charges in Cape Girardeau robbery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges in connection to a robbery in January.
Kelis Twiggs was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Her bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
According to court documents, the victim reported he and a woman, identified as Twiggs, were in his room at the Townhouse Inn in Cape Girardeau on January 31 when there was a knock at the door.
He said he told Twiggs not to answer the door, but she did anyway. That’s when he said two men came into his room and one pulled out a handgun.
The victim told investigators they stole $1,400 in cash, his wallet and his phone before all three left together.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.